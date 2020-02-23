Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances "Fran" (Collette) Hagan. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-773-4553 Send Flowers Notice

GODDARD-Hagan, Frances "Fran" (Collette) of Goddard, KS, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at the Peggy Kelly House in Topeka on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Fran was born on January 11, 1925 in Bayou Current, LA. She married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Hagan in 1945 when he returned from WWII. They were happily married for 71 years before his passing in 2016. They settled at Lake Waltanna near Goddard, KS where they raised their two children, Tim and Denise. Her faith and family are what Fran treasured most. Fran was a devout Catholic and loved the Lord. She and Bob were long-time participating parishioners of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Schulte. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Fran was known as the perfect hostess always welcoming family and friends to their home for social gatherings, boating, fishing, and endless feasting including her famous fish fry. She had a talent for satisfying everyone's appetite (and then some) and making them laugh with her feisty spirit. She will be greatly missed, but her family takes comfort knowing that she and Bob are reunited again. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Tina (Guarino) Collette; brother, Tony Collette; sister, Rosalie (Collette) Torina; and husband, Bob Hagan. She is survived by her son, Tim Hagan and wife, Janet; daughter, Denise Riesen; and her grandchildren, Katy, Tyler, Lizzy, Steffi, Anika, Rebecca, Elijah, Paul, Faith, and Israel. A Rosary will be said on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 7:30PM with a reception immediately following. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, February 29 followed by interment in the church cemetery. A luncheon hosted by the altar society will be held after the funeral service. All services will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 11000 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, Kansas. The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to the staff at Peggy Kelly House of Topeka for their compassionate and loving end of life care. "If we could see, only for a moment, just how glorious Fran's homecoming was, no one here would call her back to the limits of her aged body." Arrangements by Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

