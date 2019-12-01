Stark, Frances Hazel (Wheatley) Passed away on Wed., Nov. 27, 2019, age 89. Born to Elzy and Edna (Cox) Wheatley in Dennis, Kansas on August 14, 1930. Preceded in death by her parents; 6 brothers; 1 sister and husband, John "Leroy" Stark. Survived by children, Diane Ridpath, John (Loretta) Stark, Betty (David) Roths, Sharon (Mark) Garcia, Tim (Judy) Stark, Pam (Brad) Collier, Steven (Nikki) Stark; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A visitation at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St, Wichita on Mon., Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service on Tues., Dec. 3, 10 a.m. at the Southwest Community Church, 3214 S. Edward St, Wichita. A memorial has been established with the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019