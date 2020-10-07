1/1
Frances Hoshaw
1932 - 2020
Frances Hoshaw
August 11, 1932 - October 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Hoshaw, Frances E., age 88, homemaker passed away on October 5, 2020. She is survived by her children, David (Elizabeth) Hoshaw and Kathy Nivison; siblings, James (Sheiko) Gresty, Effie Rivera, Nancy (Daniel) Turkali; 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Noah F. Hoshaw, Jr.; son, Robert A. Hoshaw; parents, Lewis and Minnie Gresty; sister, Sylvia Ann Gresty and brother, George Gresty. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1pm-7pm with services on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., both at Cochran Mortuary. A memorial has been established with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, 3450 North Rock Road Building 200, 213, Wichita, KS 67226. www.cochranmortuary.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
OCT
10
Service
09:00 AM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
