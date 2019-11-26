Frances "Evelyn" Jackson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances "Evelyn" Jackson.
Service Information
Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta
201 East Fifth
Augusta, KS
67010
(316)-775-6363
Notice
Send Flowers

AUGUSTA-Jackson, Frances "Evelyn" 96, passed to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, November 30th at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Dunsford Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery also in Augusta. Evelyn is survived by her daughter Francine Blunt (Ronn Bradley); son Jim (Ann) Jackson; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.