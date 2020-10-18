1/1
Frances Jean Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Jean Nelson
October 12, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 94, homemaker, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Old Mission Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents, Elvis and Blanche Alley; husband, Eugene Nelson; son, Mark Nelson; grandson, Jessen Bergman; brother, Charlie Alley. Survived by her children, Brent Nelson of Birmingham, AL, Kathy Bergman of Brainerd, MN, Gary Nelson of Florence, SC, Kristy Watkins of Bel Aire, KS; sister, Roylene LaBelle of Denver, CO; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, KS 67208 and Our Lady of Peace Hospice, Attn: Lisa Sweeney, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., Saint Paul, MN 55104. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Mission Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved