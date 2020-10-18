Frances Jean Nelson
October 12, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 94, homemaker, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Old Mission Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents, Elvis and Blanche Alley; husband, Eugene Nelson; son, Mark Nelson; grandson, Jessen Bergman; brother, Charlie Alley. Survived by her children, Brent Nelson of Birmingham, AL, Kathy Bergman of Brainerd, MN, Gary Nelson of Florence, SC, Kristy Watkins of Bel Aire, KS; sister, Roylene LaBelle of Denver, CO; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, KS 67208 and Our Lady of Peace Hospice, Attn: Lisa Sweeney, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., Saint Paul, MN 55104. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.