Frances Louise (Stockton, Clement) Pendleton
Pendleton, Frances Louise (Stockton, Clement) age 72, passed away the morning of Sunday, April 26th, 2020 in Wichita. Born on May 21st, 1947 she was raised in Kansas City, MO by her parents Gerald and Wanda (Eby) Stockton. She was a dedicated teacher for several Public and Catholic School Districts in Great Bend, Kansas City, Newton and Wichita. Frances was a political enthusiast who loved to read and travel. As a daughter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Randolph Loving Chapter, Frances enjoyed exploring her ancestry and sustaining our Nation's patriotism in solidarity with her sisters. Frances was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband, Paul O. Pendleton, her daughter Denise Smith (Matthew), grandsons Andrew and Brandon of Andover; daughter Jessica Aldrete (Carlos) and grandchildren Isabella, Gabriella, Alexandra and Christian of Wichita; step-children Joseph (deceased), Jim and Maura Pendleton and sisters Mary Donahue and Rita Wilson. A private service will be held at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Andover and she will be laid to rest at Ascension Cemetery, Wichita. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
