Frances Lucille (French) Daley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Lucille (French) Daley.
Notice
Send Flowers

Daley, Frances Lucille (French) 95, formerly of Conway Springs, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born March 24, 1924 to George and Nora (White) French and was a 1940 graduate of Conway Springs High School and a 1945 graduate of Friends University. She married Lawrence V. "Cappy" Daley III on June 5, 1949. Preceded in death by husband; parents; son, Erin; brothers, Everett and Wayne; sister, Alaine Watkins; and grandson, Brandon Lee Daley. Survived by sons: Patrick (Mila) and Lawrence (Christina) of Wichita; daughters: Mary Baalman and Carol Daley of Wichita, Barbara (Dick) Cole of Haysville, Brenda Williams of Gilbert, AZ, Tammy Daley (Gary) Walston of The Woodlands, TX; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, West Side Church of Nazarene with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Graveside Committal 2:30 p.m. Conway Springs Cemetery. The Daley Family wishes to express their thanks to Serenity Hospice for their compassionate care. A memorial has been established to Starkey, Inc. in Wichita. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.