Daley, Frances Lucille (French) 95, formerly of Conway Springs, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born March 24, 1924 to George and Nora (White) French and was a 1940 graduate of Conway Springs High School and a 1945 graduate of Friends University. She married Lawrence V. "Cappy" Daley III on June 5, 1949. Preceded in death by husband; parents; son, Erin; brothers, Everett and Wayne; sister, Alaine Watkins; and grandson, Brandon Lee Daley. Survived by sons: Patrick (Mila) and Lawrence (Christina) of Wichita; daughters: Mary Baalman and Carol Daley of Wichita, Barbara (Dick) Cole of Haysville, Brenda Williams of Gilbert, AZ, Tammy Daley (Gary) Walston of The Woodlands, TX; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, West Side Church of Nazarene with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Graveside Committal 2:30 p.m. Conway Springs Cemetery. The Daley Family wishes to express their thanks to Serenity Hospice for their compassionate care. A memorial has been established to Starkey, Inc. in Wichita. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs

