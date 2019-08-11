Frances Marie (Bartak) Plevka (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Marie (Bartak) Plevka.
Service Information
Church of the Holy Spirit
18218 US-54
Goddard, KS 67052
(316) 794-3496
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Downing & Lahey West
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
18218 W. US 54
Goddard, KS
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
18218 W. US 54
Goddard, KS
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Isadore Cemetery
Cuba, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Plevka, Frances Marie (Bartak) Born May 2, 1925; passed away August 9, 2019. Visitation, 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, at Downing & Lahey West. Rosary, 10 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Wednesday, August 14 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 18218 W. US 54 in Goddard. Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 p.m., St. Isadore Cemetery, Cuba, KS. Memorial established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.