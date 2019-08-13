Plevka, Frances Marie (Bartak) Born May 2, 1925; passed away August 9, 2019. Visitation, 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, at Downing & Lahey West. Rosary, 10 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Wednesday, August 14 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 18218 W. US 54 in Goddard. Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 p.m., St. Isadore Cemetery, Cuba, KS. Memorial established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019