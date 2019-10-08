Noel-Cook, Frances 102, passed away Saturday, October 5th, 2019. She was born January 2nd, 1917 to Clarence and Lillis Knowles in Coldwater, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Marvin Noel, Rev. Leon Cook; son, Arvin Noel, and by her parents and five siblings. Frances is survived by her son, Dr. Dale L. Noel (Jean); grandchildren, Terry Noel, Brian Noel, Kevin Noel (Samantha), Susan Specthrie (Mark); great-grandchildren, Amy Morrow, Justin Specthrie, Hannah Specthrie; great-great-grandchild, Lily Morrow; sister, Lorene Kliewer; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation: Wed. Oct. 9, from 2 to 8 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, Wichita. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral Service: 10 am, Thurs., October 10th, at Westside Church of the Nazarene, Wichita. Interment to follow at Wichita Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wichita Westside Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. Seneca, Wichita, 67213. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019