PORT CHARLOTTE, FL-Reighley, Frances formerly of Wichita, KS., passed away June 28, 2019. Frances was born in Dexter, KS, in 1921. She lived throughout Kansas, Colorado, and Hawaii, settling in Wichita with her husband, Elvis. She worked as a secretary in the insurance business for many years. She was involved in her church, sorority, craftsman club, and Fan Club trailer camping. Fran moved to Port Charlotte, FL, South Port Square, in 2003, and continued her busy life! She enjoyed making new friends and always had a kind word or thought to share. Her positive attitude was contagious. Fran was predeceased by her loving husband, Elvis; sister, Maxine Miller; and her brother, Ross Walker. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially: stepson, Dennis Reighley (Doris); stepdaughter, Pat Boyer; nephew, Michael Walker; nieces, Cindy Adams (Rich), Jacqueline Cain (John); great-niece, Mollie Windas (Edward); and great-great-niece, Mae Windas; and great-great-nephew, Crew Windas; and the Sutton Family. Graveside service will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019