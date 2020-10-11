Frances Ryan Vannoy
March 12, 1932 - October 1, 2020
St. Louis, Missouri - Frances Ryan Vannoy (Fran), 88, formerly of Wichita, Kansas, died October 1, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Creve Coeur, MO. She was born March 12, 1932 in LaCrosse, Kansas to Frank M. and Editha Winifred (McNamee) Ryan. She attended LaCrosse High School, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting degree (Magna Cum Laude) from Wichita State University. On December 27, 1965 she married Donald Richard Lee Vannoy in Wichita. Don preceded her in death.
Fran was one of the first female Certified Public Accountants in Kansas, and was a manager in the tax department of the Wichita office of Grant Thornton, LLP and its predecessor Fox & Company, CPAs, until retirement. She was active in Soroptimist International of Wichita, and was club president 1990-1992. She served on the executive committee of Wichita Estate Planning Council, the board of YWCA (board president 1979-1980), and was a member of the American Association of University Women.
Fran and Don were very active in the Wichita Audubon Society and enjoyed many years of birdwatching around the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Hazel Edith Ryan Galbraith of Kansas City, Missouri and Lola Grace Ryan Resch of Sandoval, Illinois. She is survived by her nephew and nieces Gary Resch, Odin, IL, Toni Resch Ashby, Wildwood, MO, and Kim Resch, Scottsdale, AZ, and their families.
She will be laid to rest alongside Don and her parents in LaCrosse City Cemetery, LaCrosse, Kansas. Memorial donations may be made in Fran's name to the Wichita Audubon Society, P.O. Box 47607, Wichita, KS 67204. As a service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
.