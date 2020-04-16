Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Seaman. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MULVANE-Seaman, Frances Frances "Nanny" Mae Bowen Seaman, age 83 of Mulvane, died unexpectedly at her home April 14, 2020. Born on the farm in Osage County, OK on August 7, 1936, Frances was the fourth of six kids and began her legacy as another strong woman among a line of strong women. In 1956, Frances married Doyle and later moved to Wichita where she raised her two kids, Cynthia and Darin. For over two decades, Frances ran a home daycare where she "raised" countless other kids and was always known for her love and passion for kids, especially babies. Frances was also a talented seamstress and could sew better with one eye closed than most could ever hope to achieve. Frances sewed numerous quilts over the years for family, friends, and the Quilts of Valor. She loved spending time with her friends at The Project Place and sharing her expertise with newcomers. Frances's grandkids knew her as "Nanny" and will always remember the countless Uno games, delicious home cooked meals, and motorhome vacations. Known for her quick wit and many strong opinions, we will miss hearing Frances's take on life and current events. Frances is survived by her husband, Doyle; sister, Jessie Latta; daughter, Cynthia (Lynn) Houser; granddaughter Laura (Tyler) Oblinger; grandsons Greg and Jeff Houser; beloved nieces and nephews; and many close friends. Frances was preceded in death by her son, Darin; parents, Ray and Mae; brothers, Delmar and Charlie; sisters, Marjorie and Kay; sister-in-law, Stella; and brothers-in-law, Duane, David, and Howard. A visitation with family will be held Friday, April 17 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Smith Mortuary in Mulvane, KS. Graveside services will follow on Sunday, April 19 at 11:00am at Cedar Vale Cemetery in Cedar Vale, KS. After the gathering limitation is lifted, the family will hold aFrances-worthy celebration. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family asks for donations to Quilts of Valor, Attn: Lisa Conner, 2021 N Broadmoor #202, Wichita, KS 67206.



