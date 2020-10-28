Frances Vaughn
November 20, 1923 - October 26, 2020
Rose Hill, Kansas - Vaughn, Frances Joesephine, 96, died Monday, October 26, 2020. She was a Registered Nurse in Arkansas and Kansas. Visitation: Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm with Recitation of the Rosary to follow, at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am, Friday, October 30, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby, Kansas 67037. Interment to follow at Dunlap Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nora Krkosska; and their eight children, Ira, George, Eugenia, Eleanor, Jim, Larry, Thelma, and Tony. Fran is survived by her husband, Leroy Vaughn; nieces and nephews, who were like children to her, the Krkosska clan: Janet, Mike, Brett, Kevin, Brenda, Cheryl, Sue, Roberta, Bernard, Aaron, Shawn, Valerie, Bobby and Linda; Dale and Ruth Slape; Alan Keck, Mary Abell, Jeannie Lee, Barbara McClung, Pattie Dixon, Sharon Parker, and Donna Titterington. Memorials have been established with St Mary Parish Catholic School, 2306 Meadowlark Blvd, Derby KS 67037. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com