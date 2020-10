Frances WalkerSeptember 29, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Frances "Hankie" Walker passed away peacefully at the age of 92 joining those before her in the Heavens on September 29, 2020. Please join our family in Honoring Hankie, Saturday, October 10th at Noon at Calvary Chapel Fellowship, 190 S Rock Rd, Wichita Ks 67207. Viewing will be held at 11am. Burial service held at Resthaven. Family and Friends will be gathering at Sedgwick County Park to appreciate her love of the outdoors.