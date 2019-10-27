Hargadine, Francine Marie Francine went to be with the lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was 98. She was in the grocery business with her husband, C.B. for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Dale) Downing, Jo (Randy) Kopsa; grandchildren, Jenny (Cameron) Akin, Byron (Melisa) Kopsa, Aaron (Kristin) Downing, Noel Downing; and great-grandchildren, Tatum, Zane, Taylor Downing, Hogan and Julie Atkin; brother, Harold ( Chris) Hosey. Graveside services: 2 p.m., November 16, Lone Star Cemetery in Pretty Prairie, KS. Memorial contributions: Good Shepard Hospice, 7839 E. Rockhill, Suite 403, Wichita 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019