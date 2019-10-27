Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis "Biff" Ahlman. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ahlman, Francis "Biff" 77, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born May 8, 1942 to Larry and Ester (Kemppainen) Ahlman in Ewen, MI. Biff retired from the Air Force after 21 years, 8 months, and 4 days of service. He was a lifelong scouter and donated his time at the Boy Scout Camp for many years. Biff loved hunting and was an amazing story teller. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Laurilee. Biff is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda; children, Matthew (Terra) Ahlman, Mark (Kate) Ahlman, Francine Harp; grandchildren, Malia, Joshua, Rian, Ashley, Mark II, Audrey, Beckham, Braidyn and Kylea; great-grandchildren, Colby, Zoey, Audie and Rowelin; brothers, Lauri Ahlman and Harry Francis Chichester; several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at First Baptist Church of Rose Hill, 1206 N Rose Hill Rd, Rose Hill, KS 67133. Memorial Service: 12 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Inurnment to follow at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, 1208 N. College St., Winfield, KS 67156. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.

