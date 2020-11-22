Francis "Fuzzy" Clasen

July 14, 1928 - November 18, 2020

Garden Plain, Kansas - Francis "Fuzzy" John Clasen 92, of Garden Plain, KS passed away on November 18, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He was born in Cheney, KS on July 14, 1928 to the late John and Mary (Schauf) Clasen. He married Donna Jean "Tiny" (Thimmesch) Clasen on May 29, 1954. He is survived by his sons Dave and Brandy, Don and Dee, Doug and Cindy; daughter Diane Cooper, sister Shirlene Simon; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his siblings Gene Clasen, Kenneth Clasen, Martina Owens and grandson David Karlowski. Before enjoying years of retirement, Francis was employed with Southwestern Bell Telephone for 38 years as a Construction Foreman.

Francis was most proud of his family and then his accomplishments with his dog, Char-lee O'Dee. Both Francis and Char-lee are members of the Field Trial Hall of Fame and the Brittany Dog Hall of Fame. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM with a Rosary beginning at 7:00PM at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain, KS.92Rosary service will be held on Tuesday, November 24th at 10:00am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30, both at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Garden Plain KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Garden Plain Senior Center, Garden Plain,KS

"Let's start this Journey. I'll see you later on down the road"





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store