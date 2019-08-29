Lohkamp, Francis D. 89, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 26, 2019. A lifelong farmer, Francis also worked for Sears and The Coleman Company. As a devout Catholic, Francis was involved in several parish organizations throughout his life, including Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling and served as league secretary for 35 years at Seneca Bowl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katherine; wife, Joann (Burdick) Lohkamp; sister, Clara Holzman; brothers, Rev. Nicholas Lohkamp, OFM and Alfred Lohkamp. Survived by sons, Richard Lohkamp and Gregory (Rhonda) Lohkamp; daughters, Sheila (Bob) Hagemann and Janet Howell; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with the Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 30; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 31, both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 11000 SW Blvd., Schulte, KS. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019