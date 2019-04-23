Sevart, Francis "Frank" D. Retired Boeing engineer, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Wichita. He was 82. Frank is survived by his wife, Joleen; daughters, Frances Begly (Roger McDavitt) of Oakdale, Pa., and Bridget (Allan) Phillippe of St. Joseph, Mo.; son, Paul (Deborah) Sevart of Whitefish Bay, Wis.; and six grandsons. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Alma Sevart; brothers, Alan, Bart, and Dan Sevart; and sisters, Lily Corso and Kathleen Metzer. Rosary at 7 pm, Wednesday, April 24, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass at 10 am, Thursday, April 25, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by graveside service at 3 pm at Oswego Cemetery, Oswego, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Birthline Inc. and Kansas Food Bank appreciated. Many thanks to the staff of ComfortCare Homes and Home Health & Hospice of Kansas for their care and kindness. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019