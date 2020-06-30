MOUNT HOPE-Miles, Francis Delton 95, U.S. Air Force veteran and retired farmer, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Mount Hope Nursing Center in Mount Hope, Kansas. Preceded in death by his father, Francis Marion Miles and mother, Florence Lucinda Miles, along with brother Dewey Miles and sister, Marjorie Miles Wilferth. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gladys Evelyn (McCormick) Miles; sons, Kirk (Shelley) of Lawrence, KS., Jon (Mary) of Pella, Iowa and Mark (Susan) Miles of Wichita and daughter, Karleen (Lloyd) McLain of Knoxville, TN. Grandchildren include Kiley, Lindsey, Casey, Trisha, Laura, Karen, Dustin, Lacey, Jordan, Michael, Braden, Tyler; twenty five great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Jane (Miles) Adams, brother-in-law, Ron McCormick and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at the Wulf-Ast Mortuary in Mount Hope on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Hope Bible Fellowship and the Mt. Hope Nursing Home. Funeral service will be held at the Mount Hope Bible Fellowship on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with graveside services immediately following at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Condolences may be left at wulfastmortuary.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.