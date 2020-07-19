NEW BRITAIN, CT-Messerschmidt, Francis passed away peacefully on 5-15-2020. Born November 29, 1937, youngest child of Nick and Frances (Elsen) Messerschmidt, he attended church and schools locally before embarking on a career in aircraft structural design allowing him to work in the states of Kansas, California, Washington, Georgia and family settling in Connecticut. He is proud to have visited all 50 states and 12 foreign countries. Leaving to mourn is his wife, Peggy; and children, John, Deanna, Dwayne, Kevin and Karl; and 7 grandchildren.



