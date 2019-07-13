VIOLA-Rausch, Francis E. 87, farmer and road grader operator, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Wichita, Ks. Francis was born Jan. 21, 1932 in Clonmel, Ks. the son of Sebastian and Elanora (Elpers) Rausch. Francis was preceded in death by his parents, his 1st wife, Jonell, and son, Jim. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; sons, Mick and Nancy, Tom and Donna, Don and Laurie; daughters, Barb and Jim Littell, Mary and Jeff Richardson; daughter-in-law, Beverly Rausch, 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Rosary: Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with the Funeral Mass on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., both at St. John Catholic Church, Clonmel, Ks. Memorial Fund is to the St. John Catholic Church Building Fund. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 13, 2019