Francis "Frank" Shiner

November 16, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Francis "Frank" Shiner, 95, died Nov 16 at St Francis Via Christi Hospital after receiving the anointing of the sick and while a resident of the Catholic Care Center, Memory Care Care Unit. He was born to Francis Edward Shiner and Mary Josephine Carolan in South Boston, Mass., the oldest of five children in a large and extended Irish Catholic family. He attended Boston Latin and Boston English High Schools. He enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 and served honorably aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CV6) as an electrician mate for the duration of the war. He met his wife, Hilda Haugsdal, in Seattle where they were soon married, moved to Boston and began raising a family of 8 children. He worked as an independent truck driver hauling freight between Boston, Chicago and New York until 1963, when, although the open road was his passion, at the urging of his wife, he quit trucking, and took a job with the IRS in Denver, Colorado. He eventually became a computer systems analyst for the government, a job which took the family to Washington, DC and the surrounding area as well as Panama. He received many commendations for his work. He retired in 1990 and he and Hilda devoted their time to their children and many grandchildren as well as time together in their large garden in Germantown, MD. They eventually moved to a retirement community in Silver Spring, MD. In retirement Frank became a lifelong member of the USS Enterprise (CV6) Association and the Commander of the local chapter; a member of the Toastmasters Club and an avid bridge player and a loyal Redskins Fan. After 65 years of marriage Frank lost Hilda to Alzheimers after caring for her at home for over 2 years. In 2016, at the age of 91, Frank developed dementia. His family made an application and he was accepted into the Catholic Care Center Memory Care Unit where he flourished due to the wonderful care he received there. He had 3 wonderful years there. He was blessed by God with many friendships there and was also a blessing to many. Frank poured out his life for his wife and family. His life with Hilda was filled with laughter. He poured love and encouragement into his children and grandchildren. He never failed to greet people with a smile, a kind word or a quip that would get a smile or a laugh. He brought life into a room. He encouraged people. Frank was a man of faith, true to His Lord and Savior Jesus. Our hearts are broken losing our father and we grieve with many others who are missing him. We thank God and Praise God for the time we had with him.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife Hilda and his daughter Janice, both of whom are interred in Arlington National Cemetery. He is survived by children: Gary, Gail, David, Diane, Stephen, Mark, and Cindy. Grandchildren: Brent, Anne, Katherine, Sean, Ashley, Shane, Kelsi, Joseph, John, Frank, Suzanne, Stephen Austin, Paul, David, Kathy, Gemma, Luke. Great-Grandchildren: Rocky Ray, Sadie, Luke, Huck, Beau. Frank asked that a memorial Mass be said for him at Our Lady of Grace Church in Silver Spring, Maryland where he was a longtime member serving in the choir. That will take place Sat Nov 28.

There will be no local service due to COVID. Frank will eventually be interred next to his wife Hilda in Arlington National Cemetery in 7-8 months.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store