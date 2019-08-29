Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis X. "Frank" Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

CORONA DE TUCSON, AZ-Garcia, Francis X. "Frank" of Corona de Tucson, passed away on August 15, 2019. He was born December 3, 1951 in Garden City, KS to Felipe Garcia and Louisa Ayala Garcia. He attended North High School in Wichita, KS, graduating 1969 and then Kansas Newman College 1970-71. He served in the United State Marine Corp, from 1971-1973 in Vietnam as a machine gunner. He went on to finish his education at University Northern Colorado graduating in 1976. He was preceded in death by his father, Felipe Garcia; mother, Louisa; and aunt, Kay Ayala. He is remembered with love by his wife, Joyce Montoya Garcia of Corona de Tucson, AZ; his daughter, Bianca Martich and her husband, Elliot of Flagstaff, AZ; his step-son, Zach Smith and wife, Kim of Costa Rica; his step-daughter, Niki Smith of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Zoey and Sawyer Smith; siblings, Jim Garcia, Ernie and Amy Garcia, Vina Reyes, Ana and Rudy Farinas; and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly. Celebrations of Frank's wonderful life will be held in Wichita, Kansas over the Labor Day Weekend.

