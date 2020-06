Molina, Frank Alan, Jr. 51, Machinist for Textron, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Memorial Service will be 2 pm, Saturday, June 13 at Broadway Mortuary. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jerrie L. Molina. Survivors include his beloved wife, Theresa Molina; sons, Frank Molina, Jr., Mathew (KyAnn) Molina, Joseph Molina, Jaxon Molina and Nathaniel Molina; daughters, Marissa Molina and Halee Molina; brothers, Troy (Jonda) Utt, Marc (Jill) Molina, Michael (Alli) Molina and Paul (Janea) Molina; sisters, Mindy Molina and Robin McGarrah; grandchildren, Sutton Molina and Kamdynn Molina; and numerous family members and friends. A memorial has been established with Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.CozineMemorial.com . Services by Broadway Mortuary.