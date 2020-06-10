Frank Alan Molina Jr.
Molina, Frank Alan, Jr. 51, Machinist for Textron, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Memorial Service will be 2 pm, Saturday, June 13 at Broadway Mortuary. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jerrie L. Molina. Survivors include his beloved wife, Theresa Molina; sons, Frank Molina, Jr., Mathew (KyAnn) Molina, Joseph Molina, Jaxon Molina and Nathaniel Molina; daughters, Marissa Molina and Halee Molina; brothers, Troy (Jonda) Utt, Marc (Jill) Molina, Michael (Alli) Molina and Paul (Janea) Molina; sisters, Mindy Molina and Robin McGarrah; grandchildren, Sutton Molina and Kamdynn Molina; and numerous family members and friends. A memorial has been established with Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
