It is with the deepest of sorrow to learn of your passing. You were a dear friend whom I sharred countless miles biking in Wichita and on Bike Across Kansas. Since moving to Arkansas I have missed our one or two times a week biking to Derby and other places to have a cup of coffee and pancakes together. I wonder how the world will survive now that we can no longer "solve" all of the world's political problems together.



Jennifer, Al loved you deeply and was always thinking of you and planning for his departure.

Joe Warren

Friend