Frank Algy "Al" Doty
1932 - 2020
Doty, Frank Algy "Al" Age 88, passed away on May 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sister-in-law, Julie Baergen (Kurtis); brothers-in-law, David (Karen), Eric, and Chris Franklin; brother, Leslie Jewell Doty; dog, Perry; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
It is with the deepest of sorrow to learn of your passing. You were a dear friend whom I sharred countless miles biking in Wichita and on Bike Across Kansas. Since moving to Arkansas I have missed our one or two times a week biking to Derby and other places to have a cup of coffee and pancakes together. I wonder how the world will survive now that we can no longer "solve" all of the world's political problems together.

Jennifer, Al loved you deeply and was always thinking of you and planning for his departure.
Joe Warren
Friend
May 9, 2020
Losing you is a huge loss for all of us who knew you. I remember the last video Jen sent of you on that scooter. That is making me smile right now. You were a good man, a good husband. Rest in peace Al.
Carrie Sharlow
Friend
May 9, 2020
My heart aches for you Jennifer. Al was a special man and he loved you so very much. Prayers for comfort and strength.

Cindi Cook
Friend
May 9, 2020
Al u will be missed so very much. U and jennifer are good friends loved u both so very much. Rest in peace.
Sharon Turpin
Friend
May 9, 2020
Al was such an inspiration! What was most wonderful is how he loved his wife Jennifer. Jennifer, be blessed with all the good memories and know that God will provide everything you need before you ask. We love you and are praying for you!
Jenny Imhoff
Friend
May 9, 2020
My heart is broken to hear of Als passing, what a wonderful man. Peace to you Jennifer and your family.
Brenda Crouse
May 9, 2020
Bob and Mindy Bridge
Family
May 9, 2020
Carla and Chris Thompson
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dearest Jennifer,
I'm so sorry you your loss, and I hope that Our Lord Jesus Christ will give you peace and understanding.
Reflect on the life you both shared, and focus on all the good!
Truly & sincerely yours,
Lana
Lana Moler
Friend
May 9, 2020
Hugs and prayers...Sorry for your loss...
jeff wheeler
Friend
May 9, 2020
We are sure going to miss seeing that face and smile. The Copper Oven won't be the same with you! Rest in Peace, Al.
Hope Mils
Friend
May 9, 2020
Jennifer, I am so sorry for your loss. Al was a great guy! He will be missed. You are in our thoughts and prayers!! ❤ Ashley and Sean
Ashley Brodin
Friend
May 9, 2020
Jennifer I am so sorry for your great loss. May the memories and love fill your thoughts and heart in the days and weeks ahead, and bring you comfort. Praying God will give you the peace that only He can.
Pat Jackowsky
Friend
May 9, 2020
I was only aquatinted with him. He was always full of energy, and happy. RIP...
Doug Altergott
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
He will be missed Uncle Al was quite a character he always made me smile. Love ya let me know if you need anything.
Kim Fulghum
Family
May 8, 2020
He will be greatly missed and it was an honor to get to know Frank
Hes soaring with the angels now !!
Robert Hooper
Friend
May 8, 2020
Al and me.
Jennifer,
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of God, family and friends.
Richard and Diane Franklin
May 8, 2020
Jennifer Im so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you. . .
Tammy Francis (Dobler)
Friend
May 8, 2020
Awww Jen. So sorry to hear about Al. Such a sweet man.
Kimberly, Wes and the boys Schmidt
Friend
May 8, 2020
Al and I became friends in July of 1969.
Our friendship has lasted over fifty years.
I considered him my best friend.
I miss you already.
You are in Gods Arms now.
Rest in peace my friend.
Skipper Morrison and family
Friend
May 8, 2020
Al always had a smile and a wisecrack. At family gatherings he always complimented me on the pies I brought. He had great stories about running and would encourage me to keep signing up for races and keep going.
Karen Franklin
Sister
May 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Al's passing, he was a funny great guy. Prayers for Jen and her family.
Helen Roths
Friend
May 7, 2020
U were such a loveing husbend and the BFF a girl could have and a dog dad
Jennifer Doty
May 6, 2020
Al you are one of the nicest most real people I have ever known. My next door neighbor for the last 13 years or so. Al always in a good mood I never heard a harsh word from him. If I needed something or was worried about my dog or the neighborhood Who did I call? Al. I have been blessed with great neighbors. I will miss him and his humor. My dog Rachael will miss her uncle Al. I am so sorry for your loss Jen he was a great guy. RIP Al
Cheryl Wilks
Friend
