DERBY-Bible, Frank 96, retired Boeing Mail Room supervisor, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born July 1, 1923 to Frank and Mary in Belle Plaine, KS. He was a member of the Derby Masonic Lodge for 65 years and Midian Shirne for over 60 years. Frank was an avid bowler. He and Maxine loved to travel; going on several cruises and making a wide variety of Christmas candies. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70+ years, Maxine Bible; parents. Frank is survived by his son, Kim Bible, Myles (Vicki) Bible, Trent ( Peggy) Bible; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Imogene Dey. Private family graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Derby Health & Rehabilitation in Memory of Frank Bible, 731 Klein Circle, Derby, KS 67037. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.