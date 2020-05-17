Frank Bible
DERBY-Bible, Frank 96, retired Boeing Mail Room supervisor, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born July 1, 1923 to Frank and Mary in Belle Plaine, KS. He was a member of the Derby Masonic Lodge for 65 years and Midian Shirne for over 60 years. Frank was an avid bowler. He and Maxine loved to travel; going on several cruises and making a wide variety of Christmas candies. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70+ years, Maxine Bible; parents. Frank is survived by his son, Kim Bible, Myles (Vicki) Bible, Trent ( Peggy) Bible; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Imogene Dey. Private family graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Derby Health & Rehabilitation in Memory of Frank Bible, 731 Klein Circle, Derby, KS 67037. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
