Frank C. Heller

Guest Book
  • "I am so blessed to have known Frank. For six years we..."
    - Walter Kretchik
  • "Sue we are thinking of you at this time. Please share our..."
    - Bryan and Kay Dinkel
  • "I'm just so thrilled that I was blessed to receive a hug..."
    - Shelia Hammer
Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Heller, Frank C. Chemist and Korean War Veteran, passed away peacefully, in the care of his wife, Sue Schamp, October 10, 2019. Frank was born in Philadelphia, PA, October 17, 1931. He is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Frank, Bill, Louis and Brian Heller. He is also survived by his daughter, Michelle; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Heller; his parents; and 2 sisters. Visitation will be at Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway, Monday, October 14, 2019 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitation with family present 5 to 7 p.m. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.