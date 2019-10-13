Heller, Frank C. Chemist and Korean War Veteran, passed away peacefully, in the care of his wife, Sue Schamp, October 10, 2019. Frank was born in Philadelphia, PA, October 17, 1931. He is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Frank, Bill, Louis and Brian Heller. He is also survived by his daughter, Michelle; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Heller; his parents; and 2 sisters. Visitation will be at Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway, Monday, October 14, 2019 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitation with family present 5 to 7 p.m. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019