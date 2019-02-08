Frank Epps

Epps, Frank 62, passed away Feb. 4, 2019. Viewing 12-6 p.m. Fri., Feb. 15th at Central Avenue Funeral Services, 2703 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Homegoing Celebration 1:00 p.m. Sat., Feb. 16th at Christian Faith Center, 1130 S. Broadway, Wichita, KS. Survived by brothers, Randy, Greg and Bruce Epps; sisters, Emily and Joyce Epps, Carolyn Cooper, Shella Powell.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019
