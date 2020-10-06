Frank Hahn

April 3, 1921 - October 4, 2020

Garden Plain, Kansas - Frank S. Hahn. 99, of Garden Plain, Ks. A retired Farmer and Cattleman, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020 in Cheney, Ks. Frank was born April 3, 1921 in Goddard, Ks. the son of John and Theresa (Ewertz) Hahn. On December 30. 1947 he married Angela Schauf in Garden Plain, Ks. He is survived by his wife Angela, Daughters Virginia Stroud, Ruth Zeller, Mary Wapelhorst. Sons: Jim Hahn, Jerry Hahn. 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with 1 on the way, 2 GG grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers. Albert and Jiggs Hahn, and sisters. Mary Lou Tinsley, Irene Dold. And son in law Jim Hansen. Visitation. Tuesday From Noon to 7 with family present from 5 - 7. Rosary. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. both at St. Anthony Catholic Church Garden Plain,Ks. Memorials to. Cheney Golden Age Home or to St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortuary. Garden Plain, Ks.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store