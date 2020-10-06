1/1
Frank Hahn
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Hahn
April 3, 1921 - October 4, 2020
Garden Plain, Kansas - Frank S. Hahn. 99, of Garden Plain, Ks. A retired Farmer and Cattleman, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020 in Cheney, Ks. Frank was born April 3, 1921 in Goddard, Ks. the son of John and Theresa (Ewertz) Hahn. On December 30. 1947 he married Angela Schauf in Garden Plain, Ks. He is survived by his wife Angela, Daughters Virginia Stroud, Ruth Zeller, Mary Wapelhorst. Sons: Jim Hahn, Jerry Hahn. 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with 1 on the way, 2 GG grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers. Albert and Jiggs Hahn, and sisters. Mary Lou Tinsley, Irene Dold. And son in law Jim Hansen. Visitation. Tuesday From Noon to 7 with family present from 5 - 7. Rosary. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. both at St. Anthony Catholic Church Garden Plain,Ks. Memorials to. Cheney Golden Age Home or to St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortuary. Garden Plain, Ks.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
(316) 535-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved