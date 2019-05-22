Hulsey, Frank passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2019. Memorial services for Frank L. Hulsey, age 82 will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at The Mid America All Indian Center, 650 N. Seneca. Frank was born March 20, 1937, the son of Clifford and Syble (Dowdy) Hulsey. Survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Tia Wilson; step-children, Brandon Wuolukka (Julie), Denyse Lefever (Lane); grandchildren, Chelsea, Sierra, Dakota, Caden, Johnny and Kaden; and great-grandson, Braylon. Family suggests donations to Friends of Felines.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2019