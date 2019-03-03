Frank J. Rossi

Rossi, Frank J. Boeing Engineering Manager. Frank (90) was born in New York City and died February 27, 2019. He retired after 40 years with Boeing. Attended Kansas State University where he met and married his beautiful wife, Norma Jean Wells. Served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the American Legion Post 104. Son of the late Carlo and Ida Rossi. He is survived by his wife; son, Randy (Michele) Rossi; daughter, Karla Rossi. Frank's sister, Marie Girolamo passed away in 2012. No Services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019
