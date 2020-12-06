1/1
Frank L. Carney
1938 - 2020
December 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Frank L. Carney, 82, took the early flight to Heaven Wednesday December 2, 2020. Born in 1938 to Michael Henry and Mary Frances Carney, he is most recognized as the co-founder of Pizza Hut with his brother Dan. Entrepreneur, business leader, mentor, loving husband, brother and father, his reputation of integrity was born of his deep-seated Christian faith. His driving force of providing opportunity is highlighted by one his many quotes, "It's not about making money, it is about making lives."
As president and Chairman of the Board of Pizza Hut until 1980, after the sale to Pepsi-Co in 1977, the many board of directors' positions held includes, Intrust Bank, Chairman of Wichita Area Chamber of Commerce, National Restaurant Association, Pepsi-Co, Chairman of the International Franchise Association, Southland Corporation (7-11), Steamboat Ski Corp., Steamboat Investment Corp., Chi-Chi's, and Chairman of the Board of Western Sizzlin, also serving in many capacities of leadership for Wichita State University and the Center for Entrepreneurship.
The partial list of Lifetime awards, include Kansas Hall of Fame Inaugural Class 2011 with fellow inductees President Dwight Eisenhower and Amelia Earhart, the Kansas Business Hall of Fame, '03, MUFSO Man of the Year, IFMA Silver Plate Award 1975, Wichita Business Hall of Fame Laureate '97, International Franchise Hall of Fame, and IFA Entrepreneur of the Year 1983.
Always recognizing the importance in life of including joyful experiences, Frank became the managing general partner for the Wichita Wings Soccer Club, seeking to inspire and give back to the community he so loved. Years of competition as race car driver, spanning '73 –'85, culminated in the ultimate joy of winning first in class of the 24 Hours of Daytona in '76 and '77, driving a Porsche 911S with his racing partner, the late Dick Davenport. A runner and competitive tri-athlete, his disciplined passion transformed Frank into an avid golfer in later years.
Frank is preceded in death by parents; sister, Pat Hansen; brothers-in-law, Jerry Jonas, Paul Skolaut; sister-in-law, Beverly Carney.
Frank is survived by his wife, Janie, and her daughter, Megan (Nick) Metcalf; the children of his first marriage, Darin Carney of Portland, OR, Brian (Julie) of Hailey, ID, Sheila Carney of Boise, ID, Peter Carney of Denver, CO, Mara (Brian) Bruce of Greenwood Village, CO, Keir Carney of Laguna Niguel, CA, and their mother, Ardath (Scott) Kimmich; children of his second marriage, Trevor (Carrie Crawford) of Austin, TX and Tressa (Dan) Diebes of Ranch Palos Verdes, CA, and their mother, Zenda Martin Carney; siblings, Mary Ann Skolaut, Dan (Gayla) Carney, Sally Jonas, all of Wichita, Jerry (Nyla) Carney of Knoxville, TN, Peter Dennis (Debbie) Carney of Ft. Worth, TX, Eileen (Larry) Nevers of Longmont, CO, Sharon Bishop, Colleen (John) Reals, both of Wichita, Mike (Jama) Carney of Lenexa, and Joe (Margaret) Carney of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, John Carney, William Carney, Kyra, Anthony Carney, Mia Carney, Kayla Carney, Whitman (Lauren) Levy, Anna Bruce, William Bruce, Eddie Carney, Emma Carney, Gavin Carney, Crawford Carney, Maverick Carney, Grey Diebes, Jude Diebes, Wyatt Metcalf, Mylee Metcalf and Elyse Metcalf; great-granddaughter, Brynn.
Rosary will be Thursday, December 10 at 7:00 pm; Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 11 at 2:00 pm, both at Church of the Magdalen, 12626 E. 21st N., Wichita, Kansas. Due to COVID-19 travel recommendations and capacity restrictions, Mass will be also live-streamed. A celebration of life will be planned for late spring of 2021. For those in attendance, social distancing and masks will be required.
Memorials include: Holy Savior Catholic Academy Building Fund, 3000 E 13th St. N., Wichita, Kansas 67214 and Frank Carney Alzheimer's Research Institute, c/o Via Christi Foundation, 3600 E. Harry, Wichita, Kansas 67218.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

December 5, 2020
To Joe and all of Frank's extended family, my heartfelt sympathy and condolences go out to all of you. Miss you Joe, we watched a lot of Chiefs games together and have many fond memories of those times. May all of you find strength and courage in the coming weeks and months.
Stan Winchell
Acquaintance
December 5, 2020
Frank was a great man. I worked for The Hut for 17 years and never got to know him. Left to start a Genghis Grill franchise in Kansas City when I met Frank as another franchisee. He was so humble and easy to talk with. I always will remember each detail about our talks! Finding myself working back at The Hut again I truly cherish our short time!

Rest in peace my dynamic friend!
Daniel Albert
Coworker
December 5, 2020
My first franchise was a Papa John's. I'll never forget that commercial! The corporate world has lost one of its greatest entrepreneurs, he will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Ed Kellam
December 5, 2020
MY , HUSBAND BROKE A DOUBLE'S WORLD'S WIDE RECORD FOR EATING THE MOST PIZZA HUT PIZZA IN ONE WEEK WHILE , WE WERE ON VACATION .......... HAPPY , EARLY HOLIDAYS TO YOU !!!!!!!!!!!! SIR BUT , MORE IMPORTANLY AU REVIOR TO YOU !!!!!!!!!!!! FRANKIE #1 #99 #31 #15 #85 & #34 MATTHEW 26:01-26:75 ........... MARK 1:08-1:11 !!!!!!!!!!!!!! PROVERBS 4:10 ....... & HOSEA 3:02 .........
CHRISTINA & RAYMOND FORD II
December 5, 2020
i send my sincere condolences to his family and many friends. He was a creative genius and inspired many to own their own franchise. i was able to send my two children to college and graduate school because i owned a Pizza Hut franchise. To his family, please accept my heartfelt sympathies. He was one in a million. I'm praying that the God of all comfort gives you peace and the strength to endure this terrible loss. He will be greatly missed.
Jeff Hamilton
December 5, 2020
Condolences to the family.
Jackie Young
December 5, 2020
Dora Barrera- Camarena
Acquaintance
December 5, 2020
Man..you did good brother, you did good.
Renee
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Thank you, Frank and Dan, for being founders of one of the top two most blessed employers of my working lifetime!!!! You both, along with Steve Reinemund, Alan Houston, Pat Williamson, Alan Feldman, Phil Crimmins, as well as my longtime Pizza Hut management team members in Louisville, KY, from 1988-2000, including Rosemary Lynch, made Pizza Hut a beautiful memory every time I served our wonderful customers, or, as I was taught, "Our reasons for being!!!" M.E.A., Louisville, KY
Melissa Allen
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Sincere sympathies to the Carney family, so very sorry for your loss, may God be with all of you in your time of loss.
December 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lisa McDowell
December 4, 2020
Scott Chamberland
December 4, 2020
Godspeed Frank, and thank you for sharing a part of your life with us, and of course, the pizza.

Rest Frank, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. Kansas Air National Guard.
Harry Simpson
December 4, 2020
My condolences.
December 4, 2020
Condolences to the family. He was a hard worker.
December 4, 2020
Carol Sivadge
December 3, 2020
Frank Carney was an early collector/supporter of my artwork. This was at a time when this support was really invaluable and most meaningful to me. I really cherished our friendship over the years. I so admired his warm and down-to-earth demeanor. And, I respected (and even envied) his organization and entrepreneurial skills - his prowess in racing cars, and his dedication to cycling . . .
I fondly remember ordering my 1st pizza(s) at the original Pizza Hut in Wichita on East Kellogg. Over the years, Pizza Hut pizzas are still my preferred and favorite pizzas - rather than Papa John's.
My sympathy, my empathy, and my heart goes out to Janie. Frank will be so missed by so many of us. Thank you for being you, Frank. May you rest in peace.
Love and positive thoughts to the Carney Family - Dave Yust
David Yust
Friend
December 3, 2020
Prayers for the Carneys of Wichita. My Savior Jesus; I know. from the John P. McCoy Family Our Sincerest condolence.
John McCoy
Family
December 3, 2020
Frank was one of a few responsible for my decision to pledge Beta and I will always be thankful. Thanks Frank and rest in peace.
Tim Tierney
Friend
December 3, 2020
My heart goes out to Frank’s family. It was my pleasure to get to know the Carneys
Cheryl Powell (Dickerson)
Friend
December 3, 2020
Dear Carney Family Rory and I sincerely express our condolences's on the loss of Frank Carney.may he rest in peace.best faith/rory
faith/rory tobin/dockett
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
I’m sorry for your lose. May God be with the family at this most difficult time.
December 3, 2020
Good Pizza. Thanks to Mr.Carney and his brother. May the God of all comfort be with the family during this time of great sorrow.
