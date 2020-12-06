Frank Carney was an early collector/supporter of my artwork. This was at a time when this support was really invaluable and most meaningful to me. I really cherished our friendship over the years. I so admired his warm and down-to-earth demeanor. And, I respected (and even envied) his organization and entrepreneurial skills - his prowess in racing cars, and his dedication to cycling . . .

I fondly remember ordering my 1st pizza(s) at the original Pizza Hut in Wichita on East Kellogg. Over the years, Pizza Hut pizzas are still my preferred and favorite pizzas - rather than Papa John's.

My sympathy, my empathy, and my heart goes out to Janie. Frank will be so missed by so many of us. Thank you for being you, Frank. May you rest in peace.

Love and positive thoughts to the Carney Family - Dave Yust

David Yust

Friend