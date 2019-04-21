GODDARD-Mueller, Frank "John" age 83, ret. co-owner Overseas Car Service, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Rosary, 10 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, followed by Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel. Preceded by parents, George and Ella (Pisker) Mueller. Survivors: wife, Anna; children, Inga (Mark) Seibold of Olathe, John (Audrey) Mueller of Goddard, Daniel (Doreen) Mueller of Wichita; sister, Erika Beemer of Wichita; grandchildren, Danielle Mueller, Nathan, Michael, and Rachael Seibold; great-grandchild, Lane Mueller. Memorial: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 18630 W. 71st St. S, Viola, KS 67149. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019