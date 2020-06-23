Hipsher, Frank R. age 85, retired owner/operator of Frank's Barber and Hairstyling, died Sunday, March 15, 2020. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lois Hipsher; and a brother, John Hipsher. Survivors include: wife of 58 years, Judy; daughters, Tammy Lusk and Patty Hipsher (David Blatt); brother, Paul Hipsher; grandchildren, Megan Lusk and Noah Blatt; great-grandson, Scotty. Celebration of Life service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Westlink Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Simple House, 225 N. Waco, Wichita, KS 67202 and Westlink Church of Christ Mission Fund, 10025 W. Central Avenue, Wichita, KS 67212.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 23, 2020.