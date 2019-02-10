Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank S. Kastor. View Sign

Kastor, Frank S. 85, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born August 19, 1933 to Herman and Rebecca (Sullivan) Kastor in Evanston, IL. Frank attended New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL, wrestled and earned his B.A and M.A. degrees in English Literature at U. of Illinois. After serving in the US Air Force, he earned his Ph.D. from UC Berkeley. He taught at the University of Southern California and Northern Illinois University, then was a professor of English at Wichita State University for 30 years. A lifelong athlete, scholar, and traveler, he was a founder of the C.S. Lewis Society of KS and helped organize the C. S. Lewis Centennial in Belfast, N. Ireland. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, F. William Kastor; and granddaughter, Stella Mychelle Kastor. Frank is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Tina Bennett-Kastor; children, Jacaeber (Althea) Kastor, Marcus (Sandy) Kastor, Harlan Kastor, Kristina (Shane) Murray, Patrick (Mindy) Kastor, Liam Kastor, Mary Kastor, Caroline (Bobby Nichols) Kastor; grandchildren, Tiki, McKenna, Blakely, Tess, Maeve, Riley, Enoch, Zoey, Bobby, Jr., and Amos; nieces, Gwen and Laurie; and nephew, Don. Rosary: 7 pm, Friday, February 15, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 am, Saturday, February 16, 2019, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt St., Wichita, KS 67208. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Center of Hope, 400 N. Emporia Ave., Wichita, KS 67202 or the Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214.

