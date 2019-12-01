Priest, Frank T. Jr. Age 88, passed away November 26, 2019. Born in Wichita on October 9, 1931 to Frank and Eva Priest. He grew up in College Hill then moved to Eastborough; he attended East High and KU where he met Mary Lynn, they married in 1953. Frank followed his father's footsteps in the Insurance business at Dulaney, Johnson & Priest but had a more creative calling. He opened Priest Centerline Florists in the 60's. From the florist business he progressed into interior design, first with John Coultis and then on his own, operating Frank Priest Interiors. In his later years he worked closely with his wife, Mary Lynn, as a Realtor, retiring in 2017. Frank was quite the local historian and was very proud of his hometown. Frank could tell you anything about Wichita's history and was instrumental in the creation of "Wichita Century" published in 1969 by the Wichita Historical Museum Assoc. Frank & Mary Lynn resided in their beloved College Hill home since 1955. Survivors: wife, Mary Lynn; children, Frank T. III (Laurie) Priest, Lynda Huelsman, Sara (Kurt) Walk (OH), Alice (Russell) Janzen (TX) and Amy (Bill) Little (MN); 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Frank T., Sr. and Eva Priest; sisters, Jane Henry and Libby Stauffer. A memorial has been established with the Sedgwick County Zoo. Funeral Service: 1 p.m, Sat., Dec. 7 at St. Stephen's Church, 7404 E Killarney, Wichita, 67206. Guest reception following service. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019