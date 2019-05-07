GARDEN PLAIN-Vestering, Frank Sr. 77, retired after 37 years from Oneok, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 8; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 9, both at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church in Schulte. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Josephine (Kleewein) Vestering; stepmother, Marie (McCabe); son, David; brother, Jerry. Survivors: wife, Joyce (Kimminau) Vestering; daughters, Pauline (Marty) Freund, Vicki (Keith) Short; sons, Frank (Susie) Vestering, Jr. and James Vestering; 11 grandchildren; 2 1/2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe, Henry and Tom; sisters, Mary Ann, Betty and Joan. Memorials established with St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 11000 SW Blvd., Wichita, KS 67215. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 7, 2019