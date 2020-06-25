Frank Wille Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEL AIRE-Wille, Frank Jr. 87, Former Heating & Air Conditioning Business Owner, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, both at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Survived by his wife, Coreen Wille of Bel Aire, KS; son, Frank V. (Kaye) Wille; daughters, Kathleen (Michael) Webb, DeAnn (Kenneth) White; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved