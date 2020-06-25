BEL AIRE-Wille, Frank Jr. 87, Former Heating & Air Conditioning Business Owner, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, both at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Survived by his wife, Coreen Wille of Bel Aire, KS; son, Frank V. (Kaye) Wille; daughters, Kathleen (Michael) Webb, DeAnn (Kenneth) White; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.