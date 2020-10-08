Frankie VasquezMarch 2, 1953 - September 28, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Vasquez, Francisco " Frankie" III, 67, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. Frankie was born in Wichita, Kansas to Francisco Jr. and Doris (Mitchell) Vasquez on March 2, 1953. Frankie worked at Boeing/Spirit Aircraft for 30 plus years before his retirement. He served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Vasquez; brother, Jerry Vasquez; niece, Elysia Vasquez. Frankie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anna (Chavez) Vasquez, Wichita; father, Francisco Vasquez Jr, Wichita; children, Francisco (Catherine) Vasquez and Charise Vasquez (Julian Breeden), all of Wichita; brother, Larry Vasquez, Wichita; grandchildren, Sara Vasquez, Anthony Stofer and Joscelyn Breeden, all of Wichita. Rosary will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:00 pm with Funeral Mass held on Friday, Oct. 9, at 12:00 pm, both held at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 3000 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214.