Frankie Vasquez
1953 - 2020
Frankie Vasquez
March 2, 1953 - September 28, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Vasquez, Francisco " Frankie" III, 67, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. Frankie was born in Wichita, Kansas to Francisco Jr. and Doris (Mitchell) Vasquez on March 2, 1953. Frankie worked at Boeing/Spirit Aircraft for 30 plus years before his retirement. He served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Vasquez; brother, Jerry Vasquez; niece, Elysia Vasquez. Frankie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anna (Chavez) Vasquez, Wichita; father, Francisco Vasquez Jr, Wichita; children, Francisco (Catherine) Vasquez and Charise Vasquez (Julian Breeden), all of Wichita; brother, Larry Vasquez, Wichita; grandchildren, Sara Vasquez, Anthony Stofer and Joscelyn Breeden, all of Wichita. Rosary will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:00 pm with Funeral Mass held on Friday, Oct. 9, at 12:00 pm, both held at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 3000 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.
October 7, 2020
Rest Frankie, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Army.
Harry Simpson
