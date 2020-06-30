Gassert, Franklie L. retired Real Estate Agent, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her son's home in Wichita KS. She was born 31 Oct 1928 in Cordell, OK to Harriet and Ernest Steelman, cotton farmers. She married Melvin Gassert on 21 Nov 1947 in Winfield, KS and moved to Derby in 1950. Preceded in death by her husbands Melvin L. Gassert, Don Shepherd and Norman C. Whitcomb, and her daughters Joyce (Gordon) Kaufman, and June (Randy) Keesling. Survived by her sons Fred (Carol) Gassert and John (Linda) Gassert, both of Wichita, and her daughter Linda (Randy) Sessions, of Derby; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to Provident Hospice for their great care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Frankie Gassert Memorial for the Norman C. Whitcomb and Frankie L. Gassert MBA Fellowship at Wichita State University Foundation. https://foundation.wichita.edu/current-memorials. Private services pending.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.