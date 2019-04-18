Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Dale Blasi. View Sign

Blasi, Franklin Dale 86, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Monday, April 22; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Schulte. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Anna Blasi; brothers, Richard, Floyd, Alvin, Vernon, Daniel, James and Ronald; sisters, Clarentine Tasset, Thelma Schulte, Doris Werbach and Diann Dye. Survivors: wife, Jeanette (Schafers) Blasi; daughters, Vanessa (Steve) Widler, Carrie Ray, Kimberly "Kim" (Wayne) Ignowski, Dalene (Patrick) Belt, Celestine "Sally" (Robert Taylor) Blasi, Laurie (Bruce) Johnson, Veronica (Chris) Gwinup; sons, Leo Blasi, Randall Blasi, Jeffrey (Sarah) Blasi and Kristopher (Amy) Warren; sisters, Patty Herron, Betty Lagaly, June Staab and Joan Kelley; brother, Paul Blasi; 46 grandchildren; 27+ great-grandchildren; many extended family and friends. Frank began his career as a construction engineer in the Army. Continuing his career in construction, he served as carpenter, foreman, superintendent and business agent. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 11000 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67215. Downing & Lahey MortuaryWest. Share tributes online at

