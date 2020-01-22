Holmes, Franklin Daniel Jr. Passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born to Franklin D. Holmes Sr and Jean (Keller) Holmes-Babcock on June 29, 1960 in Patuxent River, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Donald L. Keller. Frank is survived by his mother, Jean Babcock, Haysville; children, John Scott (Melinda) Shelton, Wichita, Franklin D. (Leah) Holmes III, Wichita and Thomas (Alexis) Holmes, Mt. Hope; siblings, Curtis (Karen) Holmes, Haysville, Kathi (Chuck) Hale-Petrosky, Wichita, Bill Luginbill, Reed Springs, MO, Karla (Nick) Sharp, Derby and Karl (Brandi) Montgomery, Sedgwick ; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 11:00 am, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita. Memorial can be sent to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside Street, Wichita, KS, 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020