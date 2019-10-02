Pennel, Franklin E. "Gene" surrounded by family and friends, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019 due to a severe stroke. He leaves behind Julia, wife of 37 years, children Penn Pennel, Kallie & Sunghoon Kim, grandkids Lawrence & William Kim, mother Patsy Pennel, siblings Brenda, Gail & Harrison, and a huge extended family. In 2014, Gene retired from 37 years at Westar Energy. As a supervisor, he enjoyed working with and helping his crews. On those countless electric outages, he always made sure his guys had all the equipment they needed, often including food and drink to get them through the long hours. After Gene retired, he and Julia spent 4 years building his dream woodworking shop. Gene enjoyed building their house for 28 years, bicycle riding, long walks, and kayaking, as well as spoiling the 2 grandkids. So slip on your comfy jeans and join us for graveside service at Buster Cemetery on Sunday, 10-6-19 at 3 pm, then to Buck Creek Schoolhouse to share memories. Memorials may be made to the Buster Cemetery Landscape or Jefferson Co. Friend of Hospice, Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019