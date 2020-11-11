1/1
Franklin E. "Mike" Withrow Jr.
1931 - 2020
Franklin E. 'Mike' Withrow, Jr.
October 20, 1931 - October 26, 2020
Monument, Colorado - Franklin E. 'Mike' Withrow, Jr. of Monument, CO died peacefully on October 26, 2020 at age 89 with family at his side.
Mike was born October 20, 1931 in Omaha, NE to Franklin and Frances Withrow. He met Ruth D. Bauer while both were attending the University of Oklahoma. They married December 5, 1953 in Norman, OK. Mike and Ruthie had three children, Franklin E. III 'Skip', Corby Jean, and Michele Elizabeth. Mike graduated from the University of Oklahoma with both bachelors and masters degrees in civil engineering.
Mike worked for the City of Wichita water department for over 25 years, retiring as manager of the department's water treatment facilities.
He is survived by his son F.E. 'Skip' Withrow III (Maureen Ertel) of Denver, CO, daughter Michele Graham (Richard) of Colorado Springs, CO, grandchildren (children of Skip) Eric Withrow, and Laura Mazotti, and (children of Michele) Richard III 'AJ', Matthew 'Bear', and Kelly Graham, and two great-grandchildren Jonathon and Matthew Mazotti. He is also survived by sister Barbara Dear (Ivey, GA). Mike was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, daughter Corby, and brothers William and Gerald.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the F.E. 'Mike' Withrow, Jr. and Family Scholarship/Fellowship Fund (#43202), OU Foundation, PO Box 258856, Oklahoma City, OK 73125-8856 or online at https://giving.oufoundation.org/OnlineGivingWeb/Giving/OnlineGiving/devmain (please write the fund name and number in the comment section). Donations can also be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in & from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
7195908922
