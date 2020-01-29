Franklin Eugene "Dusty" Rhodes

Rhodes, Franklin Eugene "Dusty" 69, loving husband and father passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Dusty is survived by his husband, Jonathan L. Melugin, daughters; Martha R. Secondine, Beth (John) Redmon, & Catherine Lynn Rhodes, and 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold "Hal" Rhodes (John), niece & nephew, Danna & Phillip Rhodes. He was preceded in death by his Father & Mother, Harold P. & Verginia Meek Rhodes, and grandson Ryan Mull. The memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 31st at 1:00 p.m. at College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E 1st St N. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020
