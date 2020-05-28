Franklin H. Ringer
Ringer, Franklin H. 98, passed away May 25, 2020. Franklin was born in Haven, Kansas on April 29, 1922. He worked hard and retired as a tool designer for Boeing, Wichita. Franklin was preceded in death by his wife, Geneieve; sister, Annabelle Miller. He is survived by his son, Calvin (Nancy) Ringer; grandchildren, Amy Horton and Michael Ringer. Services will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association: http://donatenow.heart.org<.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 28, 2020.
